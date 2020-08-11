GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 94 with sunny skies today in Boulder

Latest News

By | Jvhenderson@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 62.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 62.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 64.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 61, with a 10% chance of showers after noon.

