Lethal prairie dog measure brings large turnout to council hearing

Boulder community members turned out in force on Tuesday night to speak in support of and against lethal control of prairie dogs on city-owned Open Space designated for agricultural use.

More than 100 people signed up to speak at the public hearing slated to last three hours. The public hearing did not begin until 9:25 p.m. Immediately before public comment began, Mayor Sam Weaver asked Council members to consider delaying a decision on the lethal control motion until another meeting because of how long the hearing was expected to last.

Speakers included Colorado’s First Gentleman, Marlon Reis, who said he wanted to be an ally to City Council and the Open Space Board of Trustees in protecting prairie dogs.

“I’d like to be a partner to the city and county of Boulder, speaking from the state side, in getting the kind of volunteer help that would be necessary (for relocation), fully understanding we can’t have this conflict on agricultural land and we should always be looking for ways to fix problems in the most humane way possible,” Reis said.

Another speaker was sixth-grader Celia Baumgartner, who asked City Council members to save prairie dogs for her generation.

“I am speaking today on behalf of the prairie dogs because they are an important part of our ecosystem,” she said. “Please do not allow lethal management in the entire project area.”

City staff are recommending a motion to expand lethal control of prairie dogs on select agricultural lands managed by the city north of Jay Road and west of the Diagonal.

Control efforts would begin in 2021 with the goal of removing 100 to 200 acres of prairie dogs per year by “in-burrow humane lethal control,” which would kill 3,000 to 6,000 prairie dogs annually.

Other control measures include relocating 900 to 1,200 prairie dogs per year, installing barrier fences to prevent prairie dogs from reestablishing and allowing agricultural activities that could damage prairie dog burrows.

After prairie dogs are removed, Open Space and Mountain Parks staff would begin restoring soil and vegetation, said senior planner Mark Gershman.

A city survey found that 52% of people support lethal control of prairie dogs on irrigated fields when other removal methods have not worked, Gershman said.

“We feel we have at least some indication of community support for this,” Gershman told City Council members.

Prairie dogs have long been a contested part of Boulder’s Open Space.

Groups such as Keep Boulder Wild oppose lethal control of prairie dogs, citing the long-term decline of prairie dog populations and their importance as a keystone species that many other species rely on for survival.

Those who support lethal control, like advocacy group Healthy Ecosystems and Agricultural Lands, point to the destruction prairie dogs cause on land meant for agricultural use, and that wildlife protection laws hamstring agricultural producers by preventing them from killing the animals or disturbing their burrows, even to irrigate, plant or till soil.