Reports: Pac-12 cancels fall football season

Karl Dorrell’s first season as Colorado head football coach will have to wait.

Following the lead of the Big Ten, the Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday announced it has canceled the fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

The Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to announce a cancellation of the fall season Tuesday afternoon and the Pac-12 quickly followed.

According to a report from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 took it a step further by shutting down all athletic competition until at least Jan. 1, which will push the start of the college basketball season back nearly two months, as well.

CU was scheduled to open the football season Sept. 26 at Oregon, with an Oct. 3 home opener against Utah at Folsom Field.

The college basketball season typically gets started the first week of November, but will now be delayed.

Within the past few days, the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference and three separate schools – Connecticut, Massachusetts and Old Dominion – have also canceled their seasons.

In all, 41 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools have canceled the fall season and turn their attention to possibly playing next spring (although Nebraska, from the Big Ten, issued a statement that it is holding out hope that “it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”)

Six other FBS conferences, including the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, remain hopeful of playing this fall, according to reports.

For the past couple of months, the Pac-12 and other conferences have operated with optimism – or at least hope – by bringing players back to campus for workouts and releasing revised schedules. On July 31, the Pac-12 announced its revised, 10-game conference-only schedule, but did so knowing that it may not be played.

“We also recognize that the best-laid plans may not come to fruition,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said at the time.

This story will be updated.