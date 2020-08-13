GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

10-acre grass fire near Lafayette injured 3 firefighters

Crews work to extinguish a 10-acre grass fire near Lafayette on Aug. 12, 2020 / Courtesy North Metro Fire District
Officials suspect malfunctioning equipment caused a 10-acre grass fire that injured three firefighters Wednesday on the Mountain View Egg Farm Open Space property, near 12648 Baseline Road.

A Boulder County Parks and Open Space employee was on the property when the fire started, and tried to use a shovel to extinguish it, according to a news release from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire continued to spread, and about 3:15 p.m. the Sheriff’s office was notified. The fire grew to about 10 acres before it was extinguished, and it stayed within boundaries of the open space. No structures were threatened.

Three North MetroFire Rescue firefighters were transported to a local hospital with minor injures from the heat and smoke, the release stated. Two of the district’s engines sustained damage from the fire.

Members of the multi-agency Fire Investigation Team investigated the fire and suspect malfunctioning equipment that staff was using for land management activities on the property was the cause, according to the release. The investigation, however, is ongoing.

Mountain View Fire and Rescue and Boulder County Parks and Open Space also assisted in the fire.

Brooklyn Dance

