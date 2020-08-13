Boulder County businesses take home Colorado Manufacturing Awards

Five Boulder County-based businesses are 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards winners.

The CMAs recognize outstanding manufacturing companies across 14 industries and the supply chain. The program is co-presented by CompanyWeek, digital media and events focusing on manufacturing, and Manufacturer’s Edge, the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partner in Colorado.

Local winners were:

Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year: Molecular Products, Louisville

Outstanding Food Brand/Co-Packer: American Outdoor Products, Boulder

Outstanding Craft Distiller: Dry Land Distillers, Longmont

Advanced Manufacturing & Machining Award: StickerGiant, Longmont

Energy & Environmental Manufacturer of the Year: VAIREX Air Systems, Boulder

“COVID-19 reminds us again of the importance of U.S. manufacturing,” CMA founder and CompanyWeek publisher Bart Taylor said in a prepared statement. “And with so many positive developments underway here, there’s never been a better time to recognize the people and companies that are leading a striking transformation of the sector.”

