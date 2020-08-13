Boulder County businesses take home Colorado Manufacturing Awards

Five Boulder County-based businesses are 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards winners.
The CMAs recognize outstanding manufacturing companies across 14 industries and the supply chain. The program is co-presented by CompanyWeek, digital media and events focusing on manufacturing, and Manufacturer’s Edge, the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partner in Colorado.
Local winners were:
- Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year: Molecular Products, Louisville
- Outstanding Food Brand/Co-Packer: American Outdoor Products, Boulder
- Outstanding Craft Distiller: Dry Land Distillers, Longmont
- Advanced Manufacturing & Machining Award: StickerGiant, Longmont
- Energy & Environmental Manufacturer of the Year: VAIREX Air Systems, Boulder
“COVID-19 reminds us again of the importance of U.S. manufacturing,” CMA founder and CompanyWeek publisher Bart Taylor said in a prepared statement. “And with so many positive developments underway here, there’s never been a better time to recognize the people and companies that are leading a striking transformation of the sector.”
