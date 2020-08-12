Boulder County to reduce traffic on Lookout Road for improvements

Boulder County Maintenance will be paving Lookout Road between 75th and 79th streets Monday through Thursday of next week. Travel delays are expected during the day, according to a news release.

Between the hours of 7 a.m.and 4 p.m. Lookout Road will be reduced to one lane traffic. Flaggers will help move drivers through the construction zone, according to the release.

Both lanes will be open after 4 p.m. each day. The road will be milled, meaning surface conditions will not be normal. Boulder County officials advise travelers to use caution when on the road because of the surface conditions.