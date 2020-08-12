Broomfield honors longtime doctor’s work, birthday

Broomfield recognized Dr. William Markel with a proclamation recognizing the man’s contributions to the community and his 90th birthday.

Markel celebrated his birthday Aug. 7.

He moved to Broomfield on July 1, 1958, and immediately opened Broomfield Family Practice with a partner, according to the proclamation. He retired after 52 years but continued “doctoring” until was 80.

Markel has been a Rotarian for 40 years. The Bill and Jean Markel medical scholarship was endowed through the Broomfield Community Foundation nearly 20 years ago and is given to a student interested in family medicine. Markel has also been a member of the Broomfield Open Space Foundation for more than a decade and helped plant many trees in Broomfield open spaces.

He was a director on the board of the Broomfield Veterans Organization for years and is still active with the organization, including helping develop the Broomfield Veterans Museum.