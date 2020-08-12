Firefighters extinguish Broomfield-area fire

Three North Metro Fire Rescue District firefighters were taken to an area hospital to be checked out after extinguishing a fire on Boulder County Open Space.

The district said the firefighters were sent “out of an abundance of caution.” Two fire engines sustained damage from the fire, which was reported about 3:15 p.m. near Ellingwood Drive and Highway 7, according to a district spokeswoman.

The three firefighters were undergoing tests as of 5:30 p.m., but are in good condition and are expected to be released from the hospital this evening, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire.

“Thanks for all the concern and well wishes for our firefighters,” the tweet stated.

Crews remained on scene as of 5 p.m.

North Metro Fire and Mountain View Fire Rescue were called to the scene, which was west of Broomfield’s Anthem Ranch neighborhood. It is unclear how many acres the fire reached.

District spokeswoman Sara Farris said the fire shifted and came down quickly on the area where the engines were located before firefighters could stop the blaze.

By 4:08 p.m. the fire was pronounced out, but crews remained to extinguish hot spots. No homes were threatened, according to the district. Investigators will look into the cause of the fire.

Crews will continue to monitor hot spots.