Longmont Economic Development Partnership offers results of living, working in the city survey

A workforce perception survey commissioned by the Longmont Economic Development Partnership evaluated 62 Longmont-based workers on how they felt about living and working in the city.

In a news release from marketing firm Avocet Communications, Longmont Economic Development Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to support Longmont economic growth, said some top takeaways were:

87% would strongly recommend Longmont to a friend or colleague

80% felt that Longmont was a safe place to live.

Nine out of 10 said the city had “a strong community vibe.”

85% felt Longmont supported a strong work/life balance.

Jessica Erickson, president and CEO of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, said she believes Longmont has a lot to offer its residents.

“What the survey showed was that Longmont is a community that is supportive and energizing for families, individuals, entrepreneurs, innovators, and businesses,” Erickson said. “Despite some of the challenges we are all facing on a global scale, this is still a wonderfully vibrant and exciting time in Longmont.”

According to the release, the survey asked for peoples’ opinions in several categories, including safety, hospitality, access to entertainment and restaurants, access to outdoor recreation activities for kids and adults, the quality of the schools, workplace advancement opportunities and the innovation of the companies based in Longmont.

