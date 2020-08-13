Longmont police seek information on vehicle that crashed into house Tuesday, killing driver

Longmont police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and the Longmont Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Mountain View Avenue and Collyer Street at 2:07 p.m., according to Sgt. Eric Lewis. A single vehicle left the road and hit a house.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Longmont, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, Lewis said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 303-651-8555 and ask to speak with an on-duty officer.