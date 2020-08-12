GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Post-season hours for Longmont’s Union Reservoir swim beach begin Monday

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The post-season hours at Union Reservoir’s swim beach go into effect Monday.

The beach will only be open on weekends — Aug. 22-23, 29-30, Sept. 5, 6 and Labor Day, Sept. 7 — according to a news release from the city of Longmont.

On those days, the beach will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the beach capacity remains at 75. Once the capacity is reached, no one can enter until someone else leaves, the release stated.

The reservoir’s dog beach, hiking, fishing and non-motorized boating amenities remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 .m. through Labor Day. From Sept. 8-30, the park will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-in only access begins Nov. 1, between sunrise and sunset. Daily admission fees still apply.

