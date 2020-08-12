Sunny and a high of 95 today in Boulder

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are on tap again today in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 63.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 63.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 62, with a 10% chance of showers after 3 p.m.

Weekend forecasts call for temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s and a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.