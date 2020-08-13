Xcel settlement would pause municipalization effort

Proposed franchise and settlement agreements between Boulder city officials and Xcel Energy shows two entities that have long been at loggerheads over Boulder’s energy future are now, for the most part, on the same page.

Boulder City Council may ask voters to approve a 20-year franchise agreement with Xcel, bringing to an end — for now — the city’s quest to operate its own electric utility through municipalization.

The franchise agreement would mean modern grid planning for Boulder and 100% renewable electricity by 2030, while giving the city six chances to opt out of the franchise by a six-person vote of City Council or a majority of Boulder voters.

If the franchise is approved by voters, the city and Xcel would settle any ongoing disputes, including the city’s effort to condemn Xcel’s assets in an attempt to acquire them for municipalization.

“In light of the importance of addressing climate change and the efforts both parties are making and plan to make, Boulder and (Xcel) agreed to enter into a settlement of the pending disputes and to address Boulder’s other goals related to emission reductions and 100% renewable energy without municipalization,” the proposed settlement states. “The parties desire to settle the current litigation except as specified below, in accordance with the provisions and upon the terms and conditions set forth below.”

The pending condemnation case would be dismissed by both parties, Boulder would withdraw a settlement offer from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Xcel would dismiss its pending award of attorney’s fees, and “neither (Xcel) or Boulder shall seek or receive any award of cost or attorney’s fees arising from any pending litigation.”

Under the settlement, Xcel will also release two letters of credit — one for $2.6 million for substation design engineering and one for $1.7 million for distribution design engineering.

Xcel and city officials have also detailed what will happen if the city opts out of the franchise in a 33-page load interconnection agreement.

The maximum price for the city acquiring Xcel’s assets — including the NCAR and Gunbarrel substations — would be $200 million, Boulder would agree to build new substations near Xcel’s existing substations.

City Council is set to conduct a public hearing on the franchise agreement Aug. 20, and residents are able to sign up for public comment starting Thursday through 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Participants can sign up to speak by visiting bouldercolorado.gov/city-council.