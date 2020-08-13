A Precious Child extends Fill A Backpack drive, hosts distribution days

Mascots from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Avalanche greeted families, loaded vehicles with backpacks and in one instance signed a boy’s cast.

Children were able to join in the parade through the front parking lot at A Precious Child as the Broomfield nonprofit held one of two distribution days this week. Families were encouraged to do “car dance parties” as they lined up and were greeted by Bernie the St. Bernard and Rocky the Mountain Lion.

“It was a socially distant party,” Founder and CEO Carina Martin said. “A celebration of going back to school.”

Staff checked people in using license plate numbers and volunteers packed 470 backpacks into client vehicles as they drove through the nonprofit’s parking lot. A Precious Child Programs Director Misti Wright said the nonprofit plans to distribute backpacks and school supplies through Aug. 21. By that time the hope is to have outfitted about 15,000 school-aged children with the tools they need to start the school year.

A need for backpacks grew in the past couple weeks as school districts adjusted plans for opening campuses in the fall, some opting to at least start with remote learning. So far about 10,000 backpacks have been distributed to agency partners such as churches, nonprofits, civic groups and schools. The nonprofit continues to accept cash donations or donations of backpacks throughout the year.

Last year A Precious Child distributed 21,000 backpacks and school supplies, Wright said, and 800 on their distribution day. The event featured back-to-school photos, free haircuts and other games and attractions for families that were not possible this year because of health and safety mandates.

All volunteers and staff wore masks and gloves Tuesday, and will again Thursday. Clients stayed inside their vehicles while supplies were loaded into trunks and backseats.

Joey Satriano and Max Pougnet, both 16 and students at Holy Family High School, volunteered their time by grabbing the grade-assigned backpacks and loading them into cars along with bags of women’s clothes.

“We just love to help people,” said Satriano, who has volunteered with the nonprofit for about two years. “We like to know we’re helping people less fortunate than us and are making a difference.”

Adventure Dental and Youth Dental and Vision donated bags with tooth brushes, tooth paste, floss and coupons. Inside were masks donated from a different group. Volunteers also handed out bags provided by the Early Childhood Council of Adams County that held snacks, coloring books, small books and treats for households with children not old enough for school.

Wright said the nonprofit is still taking appointments for people to pick out clothes and home goods at the Family Resource Center, and averages about 40 people a day, but an overabundance of women’s clothing convinced them to offer the clothes at the distribution day.

“This is the most amazing place,” Rebecca White said Tuesday. “It’s the best place I’ve ever volunteered.”

The place offers a unique experience for families, she said, and she’s moved by the dedication of the staff.

The nonprofit held corporate and community challenges for the Fill A Backpack Drive, which ended in late July. The challenge brought together dozens of corporate and community organizations who competed to collect the most supplies that are distributed to children through agency partners, including schools, at-risk youth centers, human services organizations, foster care organizations and homeless shelters.

“Because of our Fill A Backpack Challenge Partners, we were able to collect over 3,000 backpacks, over 30,000 school supplies and raise over $85,000 to help children start the school year feeling confident and prepared to succeed,” Wright said.

DaVita, a local company in dialysis care, took first place for the Corporate Challenge this year. Second place went to GHX, a local healthcare company and 2019’s first-place winner. Trinity United Methodist Church took the 2020 Community Challenge home for the second year in a row, and Broomfield United Methodist Church came close, finishing in second place after competing for several years.

Typically representatives from the winning teams are able to volunteer at distribution day. This year, GHX, Xcel Energy and many other challenge partners have contributed their spare time volunteering for the Fill A Backpack Drive and A Precious Child’s Donation Center, according to the nonprofit.

Tuesdays volunteers were broken into three shifts of 16 volunteers and staff members.

A Precious Child strives to create a sense of normalcy for children by providing them with necessary tools to flourish academically, according to a news release from the organization. The need for Fill A Backpack donations grew this year because of job losses and furloughs. With the school year starting late for some, A Precious Child is extending its Fill A Backpack Drive.

A Precious Child is nonprofit organization that provides children in need with opportunities and resources to “empower them to achieve their full potential,” according to the organization. In 2019, A Precious Child served more than 57,000 disadvantaged and displaced children and 7,000 adult caregivers. It serves serves eight counties surrounding the Denver Metro area, including Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld.

A Precious Child provides essentials such as clothing, shoes, baby formula, diapers, coats, backpacks and school supplies, sports equipment, educational and extracurricular scholarships and gifts for the holidays, according to the organization It assists families facing difficult life challenges such as abuse, neglect, crisis situations and poverty.

“In addition to providing basic essentials, we provide case-management services for a comprehensive continuum of care, work with schools to strengthen attendance initiatives and provide services and resources to agency partners to strengthen their impact,” the release states.

Since Martin created the organization in 2008, A Precious Child has provided opportunities and resources to more than 250,000 children and their caregivers. A Precious Child’s Donation Center accepts drop-offs Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. To sponsor a child’s backpack or donate funds, visit APreciousChild.org/Fill-A-Backpack.