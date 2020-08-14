GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder-based Biodesix to provide COVID testing…

News
Business

Boulder-based Biodesix to provide COVID testing for Colorado State University

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Biodesix Inc. has been tapped to add capacity for COVID-19 testing for Colorado State University students and faculty for the upcoming school year.

In a statement, Boulder-based Biodesix said it will provide testing and processing for the university when it begins the fall semester on Aug. 24.

“The health and safety of our nation’s students, and the faculty and staff that teach, guide, and mentor them, is of utmost importance to us,” CEO Scott Hutton said in a statement.

CSU president Joyce McConnell told the Fort Collins City Council last month that the university plans to spend between $2.2 million and $3 million for COVID testing and deep-cleaning this year.

The campus’ health system has also added its own additional lab capacity for testing.

As of Aug. 13, both Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder plan to hold in-person classes on campus through Thanksgiving break before closing out the semester fully online.

Biodesix was focused on lung-cancer assays in pre-pandemic times but switched to developing and processing COVID-19 tests with partner company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) in late March.

The company was also the sole provider of COVID-19 testing for Major League Lacrosse’s compressed season last month.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

