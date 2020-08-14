Boulder-based EcoVessel acquires California food container maker

Eco Vessel LLC, a Boulder-based maker of insulated water bottles, has acquired California-based food container maker U-Konserve.

In a statement, Eco Vessel said the two companies will share their existing distribution networks and release new products in the fall, including new utensil sets and travel mugs. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The combined companies will be led by current Eco Vessel CEO John Fox.

“As EcoVessel looks to lessen our impact on the environment and planet, we are excited to partner with a like-minded brand that shares our philosophy and mission to eliminate single-use plastics,” Fox said in a statement.

