NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder police seek more information about bicycle involved in homicide

Boulder police are looking to talk to these men about a bicycle that was involved in a homicide case on July 23, 2020. (Boulder Police Department)
Brian Farrar (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

Boulder police are searching for two people they believe have more information about a bicycle that appears to be at the center of a fight that left a man dead last month.

Brian Andrew Farrar, 21, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Terry Shipman, 51.

Police were dispatched to Circle K at 5:21 p.m. July 23 to 1480 Canyon Blvd. on a report of a fight in progress, according to an arrest affidavit.

Circle K surveillance footage and reports from witnesses indicated a fight broke out on the north side of the building over a gold bicycle.

The two men, later identified as Farrar and Shipman, were each pulling on the bike. Farrar began punching Shipman and roundhouse kicked him in the upper body and head, according to the affidavit. Farrar also kicked Shipman once he was on the ground, the affidavit states.

Shipman was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Farrar was arrested early the next morning after police recognized him from surveillance footage and staff at the transitional housing where he was staying confirmed the ID.

Another resident of the transitional housing told officers he was with Farrar at the time of the fight, and said when Farrar walked out of the gas station a man ran up and said, “that’s my bike” before they started fighting, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not state who owned the bicycle, or who started the fight.

Boulder police have released surveillance photos of two men who they believe have information about the bicycle and are trying to identify and speak to them.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boulder police Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimeshurt.com.

Farrar remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail and is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.

