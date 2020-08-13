Wildfire burning in national forest about 60 miles west of Fort Collins

A wildfire is burning on national forest land about 60 miles west of Fort Collins, forcing evacuations of nearby campgrounds and some residences.

The Cameron Peak fire was reported about 1:45 p.m. and by nightfall it was an estimated 1,540 acres and growing.

We are assisting @usfsclrd with a developing fire near Chambers Lake. Local campgrounds evacuated voluntarily. Highway 14 closed between Rustic and Gould. Follow @usfsclrd on Twitter for updates. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 13, 2020

The fire is burning in the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forest west of Chambers Lake, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The Chambers Lake Campground has been evacuated, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuations have been ordered for some area residents and businesses, while voluntary evacuations are posted elsewhere.

Forty firefighters are working on the #CameronPeakFire burning in the Rawah Wilderness. Air support was unable to assist this afternoon due to high winds. The fire is very active and approximately 500 acres in size. Follow @LarimerSheriff for evacuation and road closure info. pic.twitter.com/S5lrv5KNoC — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) August 13, 2020

Road closures include Colorado 14 eastbound between County Road 62 and Long Draw Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Firefighters are battling the blaze on the ground, and air support — two large air tankers and four single-engine air tankers — has been ordered, said Larry Helmerick, fire information coordinator with RMACC.

Cameron Peak fire

