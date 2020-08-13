Coronavirus wiped out 29,840 jobs, years of growth in Denver’s arts scene, report says

A pair of new reports from the city detail staggering losses in Denver’s arts and culture scene after six months of coronavirus-related shutdowns, which come just after a decade of unprecedented growth.

Issued this week by Denver Arts & Venues, the two reports focus on the city’s creative economy and its music industry, respectively.

“A region’s creative economy consists of two parts — creative industries and creative occupations,” wrote Colorado State University researcher Michael Seman. “This report briefly examines that growth, how Denver’s shifting real estate economics have affected it, and the initial impacts the COVID-19 crisis may have on it.”

The first report, which concerns the city’s overall cultural employment, quantifies the well-known gains the Mile High City has made between 2010-2019. It’s perhaps the most complete picture yet of Denver’s transformation from a statewide arts and culture hub to a regional and national powerhouse.

RELATED: Denver’s thriving arts scene was headed for its best year yet. And then the pandemic hit.

Just before coronavirus hit, metro Denver supported 96,358 jobs in the creative industry, which encompasses fine and performing arts, commercial entertainment, design, editing and other occupations both full-time and freelance, according to the report.

Employment in the region’s creative industries grew by 29% between 2010 and 2019 with an addition of 21,546 jobs, Seman wrote. The top five clusters of creative industries in the Denver metropolitan region by employment are music, theater, dance and visual arts (33,776 jobs); design and advertising (14,072 jobs); architecture and living spaces (11,965 jobs); creative technology (11,951 jobs); and film, television and radio (10,252 jobs).

At its most recent peak, in 2019, Denver’s creative industries produced $16.2 billion in sales revenue, representing 4% of all goods and services sold within the region, according to the report.

“Despite challenging housing costs, growth in creative occupations still occurred,” wrote Seman, an assistant professor of arts management at Colorado State University’s LEAP Institute for the Arts.

Seman found that creative occupation employment grew 16% between 2010 and 2015, while average rent growth sharply escalated (and in some cases peaked) in metro Denver. Creative employment grew another 10% between 2015 and 2019 when average rent was hovering at, or just below, its peak rate — even as commercial real estate values continued to skyrocket.

Coronavirus put the breaks on that, of course.

“The report estimates that between April 1 and July 31, 2020, Denver’s creative industries will lose an estimated 29,840 jobs and $1.4 billion in sales revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis,” city officials wrote in a summary.

In other words, it’s taken fewer than six months to wipe out one-third of the gains Denver’s cultural sector had made over the last decade.

The metro area’s seven-county Scientific & Cultural Facilities District — which uses tax money to support hundreds of nonprofit arts and culture organizations — this week reported a 4.61% decrease in sales and use tax revenue over the same period in 2019, or a loss of about $1.4 million. That number is only expected to grow.

The report urges coordination among foundations, governments and cultural nonprofits if the city’s arts scene is to survive the indefinite pandemic and resulting recession. If artists and organizations are able to find direct funding in a sustained way, the city is “positioned for continued growth and resilience,” Seman wrote.

Notably, Seman has also conducted national research for the Brookings Institution and others, including a report with Richard Florida (who coined the term “creative class”) released this week for Brookings’ Metropolitan Policy Program.

“Based on our creative-industry analysis, we estimate losses of 2.7 million jobs and more than $150 billion in sales of goods and services for creative industries nationwide, representing nearly a third of all jobs in those industries and 9% of annual sales,” Florida and Seman wrote. “The fine and performing arts industries will be hit hardest, suffering estimated losses of almost 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion in sales. These estimated losses represent 50% of all jobs in those industries and more than a quarter of all lost sales nationwide.”

That national perspective, as well as Seman’s academic background, put him in a fine position to study the city’s music industry — which he did in the second report released this week.

The numbers, first reported in a Denver Post story on Friday, are just as disheartening as those of the overall creative economy.

Between April 1 and July 31, 2020, Colorado’s statewide music industry lost 8,327 jobs and $344.6 million in sales revenue, Seman estimated. This represents 51% of total employment statewide and 24% of its annual sales revenue.

Losses in the metro area are comparable. Seman estimated that 4,525 jobs and $213.7 million in sales revenue, which translates to 53% of employment in the region’s music industry and 25% of its annual sales revenue, has evaporated since mid-March.

The majority of these losses at both the state and regional level affect artists, managers, agents and every aspect of the live music industry (bookers, promoters, venue owners, sound engineers, rentals, etc.).

According to the report, music venues are not only a critical piece of industry infrastructure, but they also “double as entrepreneurship incubators, help build social ties as gathering spaces for community members, and are often hubs for everyone who participates in a region’s broader creative economy.”

The report cites the National Independent Venue Association’s position that without substantial relief funding, 90%CQ of music venues across the country will go out of business within six months.

Both reports can be viewed in full on artsandvenuesdenver.com.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.