Erie trustees unanimously approve creation of airport advisory board

The Erie Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously agree to create an airport advisory board to promote economic development at the Erie Municipal Airport.

The advisory board has been something trustees have been discussing for weeks, including whether it should focus on economic development or addressing citizen concerns.

Over the last couple of weeks, trustees narrowed down what the board should prioritize.

According to the staff report, some duties members of the advisory board would have include advising the trustees on matters relating to the economic development, survey the community to understand local perspectives on the progress of economic development, recommend grants or other sources of funding, promote awareness of the airport, and biannually prepare and present a written report to the trustees.

The membership will include seven members, and four will have specific professional experience in economic development. All members will be Erie residents. Some members should also have specific aviation experience.

On Aug. 4, the trustees participated in a study session where members agreed to change the name of a potential airport advisory board to the Airport Economic Development Board.