Extreme conditions force Rocky Mountain National Park to issue fire ban

Rocky Mountain National Park officials have announced a complete fire ban starting Friday, according to a news release.

The ban is due to extreme fire dangers and current level of fire activity. The last time a Stage 2 fire ban was in place was July 2018.

Rocky Mountain National park normally has a Stage 1 fire ban in place, where campfires are only allowed in designated campfire rings.

Campfires are not allowed anywhere in Rocky Mountain National Park. Petroleum stoves and grills are allowed in specific areas such as picnic areas, developed campgrounds and designated back country campsites. Stoves must be able to be turned on and off.

Smoking is prohibited unless inside a vehicle, or in a paved area without vegetation within 3 feet. Visitors must properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of those materials properly. Fireworks are still prohibited in the park, as usual.

The National Weather Service for Boulder and Denver also have issued a Red Flag Warning, according to their tweet Thursday morning. The warning is equivalent to Level 2 fire restrictions and is issued because of wind and low relative humidity, which increase the risk of fires.

The ban will stay in effect until further notice, according to the news release.