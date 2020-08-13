GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Grizzly Creek fire update: Wildfire outside Glenwood Springs grows to 6,250 acres

Interstate 70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum

The Grizzly Creek Fire growing on the slopes south of the Colorado River on Aug. 12, 2020. The fire has forced the closure of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs.
By | stabachnik@denverpost.com and | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
The Grizzly Creek fire outside Glenwood Springs grew to 6,251 acres Wednesday night as Interstate 70 remains closed.

The stretch of highway between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum will remain shuttered until further notice. Independence Pass and Cottonwood Pass also are closed until further notice, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

On Thursday night the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for Bair Ranch, Sweetwater and Coffee Pot Springs. “Dotsero is on a pre-evacuation notice, no orders for Gypsum at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. An evacuation site is set up at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

Active fire behavior and Red Flag conditions will continue Thursday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity, fire officials said. Firefighters on Thursday will focus on the bottom of the No Name drainage, which the fire reached Wednesday afternoon.

Officials warned that residents in north Glenwood Springs should prepare for rapidly changing conditions that may lead to pre-evacuation notices. That information will be posted on the Garfield County website.

Firefighters will continue to do prevention work around the Shoshone Power Plant as well as the Lookout Mountain and No Name subdivisions.

Evacuation orders Wednesday night were lifted for Eagle County residents along Buck Point Drive, but residents will remain under a pre-evacuation order until further notice. Residents in No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek areas east of Glenwood Springs were evacuated earlier in the week.

Hanging Lake, the iconic natural beauty near Glenwood Springs, has been closed due to its proximity to the fire.

Drivers can visit www.cotrip.org for road closure information.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 

Kieran Nicholson | Night Breaking News Reporter

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
