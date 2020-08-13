Longmont child abuse trial pushed back to February

A Longmont man accused of causing severe injuries to a 2-year-old girl last fall had his trial pushed back from September to early 2021.

Cristian Hernandez, 23, pleaded not guilty in January to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder of a person under 12 by someone in a position of trust, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault — extreme indifference, second-degree assault — strangulation, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree assault on a pregnant victim, false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, menacing, harassment and criminal mischief.

Hernandez is also charged with four crime of violence sentence enhancers on the attempted murder and first-degree assault charges, according to online court records.

He had been set for a 10-day trial starting Sept. 21, but that date was canceled and the trial is now set to begin Feb. 22.

Hernandez, who remains in custody on a $1 million bond, is also set for a motions hearing Jan. 13, according to online court records.

According to a police report, Longmont officers were called to the Lamplighter Motel, 1642 Main St., on Sept. 3 when a housekeeper saw Hernandez run out of his room with the child, who had bruises on her face and was having difficulty breathing. The housekeeper said the girl appeared “lifeless” and looked like she had been beaten.

The 2-year-old girl was initially taken to Longmont United Hospital but was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Denver with a “significant brain injury” and fractured ribs.

According to the arrest report, the child is the daughter of Hernandez’s girlfriend, but is not his biological child. The girl’s mother told police she had been dating Hernandez for four months leading up to the incident, and was pregnant with their child.

She told police Hernandez had recently become physically abusive toward both her and her daughter, and had been spanking the girl almost daily for the past two weeks with both a leather belt and his hand.

The woman said she found her daughter the weekend before the incident with bruising and bleeding on her face. She said Hernandez told her the girl was dragged on the ground by a friend’s dog.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she tried to leave Hernandez later that night and that he became upset and choked her to the point of unconsciousness with his bare hands.

The woman said she had been at an appointment on Sept. 3 and did not know anything about what happened that morning before the arrest.

Hernandez admitted to police he had hit the girl with his belt and hands on 10 different occasions, but said the injuries at the motel were the result of her falling off the bed.

But doctors examined the girl and found severe bruising on her face, legs, torso, back and buttocks that they deemed could not be the result of an accident.