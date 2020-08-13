Pine Gulch fire update: Wildfire outside Grand Junction grows to more than 69,000 acres

The Pine Gulch fire continued to expand outside Grand Junction on Thursday, pushing past 69,000 acres as firefighters successfully kept the flames from crossing a key road.

The wildfire, sparked by lightning July 31, remains 7% contained, Pine Gulch fire officials said on the incident website.

While the fire grew 10,000 acres overnight Wednesday, officials said they were able to prevent it from crossing Garfield 204, an area where residences and oil and gas operations are located.

Extreme fire conditions continued Thursday. Fire officials said the fire has grown to 69,135 acres.

The Pine Gulch fire remains the sixth largest in Colorado history, creeping up on the Missionary Ridge fire, which burned nearly 72,000 acres in 2002.

