Warby Parker relocates Boulder store

Warby Parker relocates Boulder store

Warby Parker has moved its Boulder store from Pearl Street to the Twenty Ninth Street shopping district. (Christopher Wood/BizWest)
Upscale eyewear retailer Warby Parker has moved its Boulder store from Pearl Street to the Twenty Ninth Street shopping district.

The new store opened Monday in space that at 2,331 square feet is two and a half times the size of its former location at 1949 Pearl St., which encompassed 900 square feet, according to a Warby Parker spokesperson.

“After a memory-making three years in Boulder, we’re excited to be moving into a new space in town, right inside the Twenty Ninth Street shopping center,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Our customers won’t have to travel far to find us — our new store is just a few minutes away from our former location on Pearl Street, our very first home in Colorado.”

The Pearl Street location opened in July 2017. The company subsequently opened locations in the Dairy Block in Lower Downtown Denver and in Cherry Creek.

Warby Parker is a trade name for New York-based JAND Inc. The company specializes in high-end eyewear designed in-house, including prescription glasses and sunglasses. Product is sold through its website and retail locations.

The new Twenty Ninth Street location has been designed with COVID-19 safety measures, including social-distancing, capacity limits, enhanced sanitation, contactless shopping features, and health screenings of employees and customers.

It also includes Warby Parker’s signature library-themed design elements, including bright globe lighting, chevron wood flooring, brass details and a reference desk, where customers can pick up orders, consult with an optician or get frames adjusted.

