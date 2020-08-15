GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based Stream raises $15M in a Series A…

News
Business

Boulder-based Stream raises $15M in a Series A fundraiser

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Stream.io Inc., a developer of chat and messaging functionality for software applications, announced Friday it has raised a $15 million Series A fundraising round led by GGV Capital.

The funding will allow Stream to “invest heavily in scaling its global team across engineering, sales, and marketing,” according to a company news release.

“With the proliferation of applications, in-app engagement has never been more important to user experience,” Tiffany Luck of GGV Capital said in a prepared statement. “Stream is empowering teams to incorporate chat and activity feeds quickly, scalably, and reliably. At GGV we’re very excited to partner with the incredible team at Stream as they go after this massive global opportunity, fueling the next $1 trillion software wave.”

Luck will join the Stream board of directors.

Thierry Schellenbach and Tommaso Barbugli founded Stream in Amsterdam. In 2015, the founders participated in the Techstars accelerator program in New York. After the program, Stream’s headquarters moved to Boulder.

The company has 55 employees in offices in Colorado and in the Netherlands.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Longmont Apartments In A Spectacular Setting

    You’ve got to see The Shores at McIntosh Lake! These Longmont apartments in a spectacular setting are nestled among the...
  2. The Perfect Place For Personalized Massage

    Active adults and seniors can receive great benefits from therapeutic massage. And Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place...
  3. Secure Alzheimer’s Care

    AltaVita Memory Care is a trusted provider of secure Alzheimer’s care in Longmont. It is the choice for many Front...
  4. Treat Yourself To A Relaxing Facial

    Want a break from a stressful day? Treat yourself to a relaxing facial at North End Salon, from a basic...
  5. There’s A Song In Our Heart

    While we cannot gather for live choral performances at this time, the members of the Longmont Chorale want you to...