Boulder District Court judge rules against Bedrooms Are For People lawsuit

A 20th Judicial District Court judge ruled against the Bedrooms Are For People lawsuit today, finding that the campaign is not entitled to be placed on the ballot despite being given incorrect election information by Boulder City officials.

The campaign will appeal the ruling to the Colorado Supreme Court, organizers announced tonight.

The Bedrooms campaign has been fraught with difficulty, first in collecting signatures amid a pandemic and the ensuring statewide stay-at-home order and then when organizers were given incorrect information by city officials on filing deadlines and signature requirements to get on the ballot.

Campaign organizers filed a lawsuit against city officials after City Council members voted against referring the measure to the ballot, and 20th Judicial District Judge Andrew MacDonald heard arguments in the case Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.