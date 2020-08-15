Boulder iQ doubles sterilization capacity

Boulder BioMed LLC, a medical and industrial device contract consulting and manufacturing firm that does business as Boulder iQ, is doubling its capacity for ethylene oxide sterilization of medical devices.

The expansion is part of its effort to maintain quick turnarounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a four-day maximum for most sterilization services.

Boulder iQ describes the sterilization as “a safe, effective, low-temperature method to sterilize medical device equipment and accessories from biological contaminants, including those from COVID-19.”

The sterilization division works with N-95 respirators, surgical gowns, nasal swabs and other personal protection equipment and health-care equipment. It also services medical devices and accessories used in COVID-19 testing, treatment and care, according to a news release. Sterile packaging for medical devices are also offered.

The firm is adding an additional 3M Steri-Vac Sterilizer/Aerator GSX to its existing equipment, said Jim Kasic, president of Boulder iQ, in an email to BizWest. With two sterilizers, Boulder iQ increases its sterilization space from eight cubic feet to 16 cubic feet.

“The number of devices we can sterilize at any given time depends, of course, on the size of the device, but it ranges from thousands of syringes in one 12-hour cycle to 50 larger devices in a cycle for clinical trials,” Kasic added in a written statement.

Boulder iQ’s Boulder Sterilization division will run the sterilizers for two shifts each day for five days a week, he said.

“With an additional sterilizer, we are able to accommodate needs for routine sterilization with a quick turnaround,” Kasic said. “That means products are getting out the door and into customers’ hands faster. Running test runs for product development and single lot release for clinical trials is happening much quicker.”

Boulder iQ increased its facility space in May when it relocated to an 11,000-square-foot location from its previous 3,500 square feet, as previously reported by BizWest. The building was purchased for $1.2 million. The company upped its 100-square-foot cleanroom to 1,000 square feet with space to expand to 2,000 square feet, according to a May news release.

