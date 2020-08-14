Fantz: What to gift a Silver Fox for his 90th birthday

Fantz:

Thank God you are back! We had nowhere to go for advice, and we sure needed it. For now, suffice it to say, COVID-19 sucks ass, and there seems to be no redeeming feature to it. OK, maybe it’s thinning the herd a little … but otherwise, if I have to swab down with Purell or take my temperature one more time, I’m going to punch somebody right in the face. OK … got that off my chest. The Judge, our true senior member, turns 90 next week, and we need to know what to get him for his birthday. What do you get a guy that is 90, is on PERA, and has more money than Davy Crockett? Can you help us?

— Silver Foxes

Foxes:

I hear that, King Fox. I wrote a column last week about stress diarrhea, so let’s just air it all out. We’re in a safe space.

Yes, COVID is “thinning the herd,” but not the herd we want thinned, pal. Why can’t it take out Ghislaine Maxwell and that dumbfuck maxi pad in the White House?

I have no headspace for politics right now. Moving along.

Happy birthday dear, sweet Judge! Last time I saw you, you were a spry 87 years old. I’m sorry it’s been three years since I’ve graced you Boulder batch of buddies with my presence, but within those years, my life got eaten by broken marriages and fits of terror that tasted like insecurity and prison hooch.

Aren’t old people like babies? They like naps, bowel movements, soft foods, snuggles and a good old-fashioned mammary.

The geriatrics, though, like cozy chairs, dry pants and screaming, “What?”

Here are some gift suggestions for an old fart:

• There are some stylish, sexy and sensible incontinence underwear on the internet. Search “PissingPretty. xxx.” Thank me later and then get The Judge a pair so he can simultaneously put out the vibe while he’s shitting his pants.

• Technology, science and Jesus have made it possible for nearly any product to display a custom picture. Get The Judge a pair of circulation socks with dozens of Fantz in Your Pants faces dotting them. That way when he’s cleaning off his saggy sack, he’ll get a nice glimpse of yours truly from between his calves.

• Don’t old people get cold all the time? The Silver Foxes should gather and gab like girlfriends over a pair of knitting needles and whip up The Judge a nice little wool nut pouch or afghan.

• You can get him a sofa caddy for his snuggly power recliner and stuff it with a big-button remote control, Life Alert alarms, a framed picture of the rest of the Foxes reenacting the “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” lady from the Life Alert commercial, a long reacher-grabber thingy, bedazzled glasses chain, a shower chair, baby aspirin, an extra-long shoehorn, a dressing stick, a long-reach comfort ass wiper, a pill crusher, non-slip socks, a boot jack, a key finder, hand muffs, a robotic cat and a magnifying glass.

• You boys gifted me with a beautiful red polka-dotted custom cane those epically long three years ago — you should do the same for The Judge. I still use my cane on the regular and since The Judge is 97 years older than me, I can attest that it will come in handy.

• Since you say The Judge has more money than the King of the Wild Frontier (tell him to give me some money), maybe just wrap up a coonskin hat and stuff it with that rare vintage condom you boys pass around. But take it to a King Soopers cart sanitizer homie first to spray it down. Lord only knows what you kids do with that thing.

Here’s to many more, sweet Judge. Fantz in Your Pants adores you and your Foxes. Cheers to 90.