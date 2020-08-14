Hanging Lake area mostly spared from Grizzly Creek fire as surrounding area burns

Aside from the smoke hanging in the air over the Front Range from three wildfires, there’s another reason for Coloradans to hold their collective breath: The Grizzly Creek fire in Glenwood Canyon has moved through the Hanging Lake area, one of the prized jewels of our state’s natural treasures.

The fire, which started a few miles west of Hanging Lake on Monday, more than doubled in size on Thursday to more than 13,400 acres and is 0% contained.

Scott Fitzwilliams, the supervisor of the White River National Forest said Friday evening that the initial aerial assessment done earlier in the day showed that much of Hanging Lake was not severely burned Thursday when the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through, though the area above the lake burned “intensely.”

“I’m happy to announce that the immediate area around Hanging Lake – the boardwalk, the upper reaches of the trail, and the vegetation around the cliffs – was not impacted by the fire,” Fitzwilliams said. “However, the fire did burn intensely all around the area – above it and to the sides of it.”

Weather conditions in the area remain hot and dry with gusty winds. The is still active fire in the area.

