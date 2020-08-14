Highs in the 90s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 59.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 61.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 61, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.