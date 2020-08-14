GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Injured hiker rescued from Mount Sanitas

Boulder County crews rescue an injured hiker on Mount Sanitas on Friday. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County crews rescued a Superior woman after she was injured in a fall on Mount Sanitas this morning.

According to a news release, dispatchers were called at 9:30 a.m. today after a 47-year-old woman from Superior fell on a sharp rock and injured her leg while hiking the Mount Sanitas Trail.

Boulder Mountain Fire Department provided initial medical care, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided a litter evacuation 1,200 feet to the Sanitas Valley Trail. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The rescue lasted about two hours and required 22 rescuers.

Agencies assisting with this rescue included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Mountain Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
