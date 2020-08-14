Lafayette officials offer fall sports for kids, discuss health guidelines

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Lafayette officials have announced fall registration is open for various sports and group swim lessons, but the activities will look different than previous years.

Officials announced registration is open for programs including soccer, tennis, basketball, tumbling, poms and group swim lessons, which all range in age groups.

Recreation Services, Facilities Management Superintendent Tammy Tucker said the staff has concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, but has created health guidelines that will ensure physical distancing.

“We want to provide kids with an opportunity to remain active and help safely participate in their desired spot,” Tucker said. “We know exercise supports both physical and mental health, which is important for people of all ages during this pandemic.”

She said the city has adapted programs to be offered within the health guidelines.

“Programs will definitely look different than how we offered the same sport last fall, but we think kids will enjoy participating,” Tucker said.

For soccer, kids this fall will be placed into smaller groups and kids 11 years old or older will be asked to wear masks. The kids will get to participate in drills which are designed to maintain physical distancing.

“Weekend ‘games’ will only consist of members of the same group, rather than creating interaction with random teams each week,” Tucker said. “Schedules will be staggered so that groups do not intermingle as they come and go from the fields. Spectators are discouraged, but if spectators choose to stay, they’ll also need to follow the health guidelines.”

Regarding swim lessons, Tucker said family members will be in the water with the child which will ensure physical contact only with members of the same household.

For more information regarding the adaptations, visit www.cityoflafayette.com/118/Youth.

For questions regarding sports programs, contact Athletics Coordinator Mark Fitzgerald at markfitzgerald.lafayette@gmail.com. For questions regarding swim lessons contact Aquatics Manager Scott Hickman at scotthickman.lafayette@gmail.com.

For registration, visit bit.ly/2CmtPYK.