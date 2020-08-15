GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lender foreclosing on developer’s Broomfield…

News
Business

Lender foreclosing on developer’s Broomfield property

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Lender Pine Financial Group Inc. is foreclosing on property owned by a Broomfield commercial real estate developer, Broomfield Public Trustee data show.

The property, located near Broomfield’s Arista district, is owned by Green RV Storage LLC.

That entity is managed by Stuart Dobson and David Fingerhut of Colorado Real Estate Brokers Inc. and Jason Pavlovic of Surety Realty Inc.

The group is developing Northwest 36, a planned nine-building commercial and flex space development at 11100 Broomfield Lane.

The foreclosed property represents a portion of that parcel.

Public Trustee documents show that Green RV Storage LLC owes $3.13 million of an original loan of $4 million. A public auction is set for Dec. 12.

Dobson declined to comment, and a Pine Financial Group representative did not comment, beyond providing BizWest with a general location of the foreclosed property.

Northwest 36 is an 11-acre plot located just south of the Arista mixed-use development along U.S. Highway 36. It has the capacity to build up to 150,000 square feet of space within nine buildings, with some buildings containing units as small as 1,600 square feet.

In June, Dobson told BizWest that the development is drawing considerable attention from companies looking for maximum security as they work on sensitive research and development.

Biosecurity company GeneThera Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTHR) has signed on to be Northwest 36’s first tenant

In its annual report filed in June, the Westminster company said that it made an initial agreement in early April to purchase a 16,000-square-foot building in the business park to serve as its headquarters and main research facility. It expects to complete construction by fall 2021.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Longmont Apartments In A Spectacular Setting

    You’ve got to see The Shores at McIntosh Lake! These Longmont apartments in a spectacular setting are nestled among the...
  2. The Perfect Place For Personalized Massage

    Active adults and seniors can receive great benefits from therapeutic massage. And Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place...
  3. Secure Alzheimer’s Care

    AltaVita Memory Care is a trusted provider of secure Alzheimer’s care in Longmont. It is the choice for many Front...
  4. Treat Yourself To A Relaxing Facial

    Want a break from a stressful day? Treat yourself to a relaxing facial at North End Salon, from a basic...
  5. There’s A Song In Our Heart

    While we cannot gather for live choral performances at this time, the members of the Longmont Chorale want you to...