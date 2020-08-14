GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mayor proclaims August to be El Comité de…

Mayor proclaims August to be El Comité de Longmont Month

Marta Moreno, right, joins El Comite members and others as they march during the GOP debate being held at the Coors Events Center on the University of Colorado’s campus in October 2015.
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley has proclaimed August to be El Comité de Longmont Month in recognition of the organization’s 40 years of service to the community, city officials announced Thursday night.

Bagley’s proclamation states: “El Comité de Longmont is dedicated to working with diverse populations to overcome challenging social issues like immigration, homelessness, and unemployment.

The organization, founded in November 1980 after two Longmont police officers fatally shot Jeff Cordova and Juan Garcia, both 21, on Aug. 14, 1980, has worked “to advocate for the rights of Latinos and improve community relations with local law enforcement and the community at large,” the proclamation says.

It calls El Comité “a community bridge builder that promotes and expands self-sufficiency for hundreds of Longmont community members.

Bagley encouraged Longmont residents “to congratulate and recognize the incredible work and contributions to the community by El Comité de Longmont to promote and advocate for social justice and racial equality for the past 40 years.”

Gov. Jared Polis has issued a similar proclamation. one that declares Friday, Aug. 14, to be Victor Vela and Marta Moreno Day in honor of two of El Comité’s co-founders.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
