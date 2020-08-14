GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

‘Sexually violent predator’ living at Longmont treatment center after prison sentence

Feliberto Sanchez / Courtesy Longmont Police Department

A man deemed to be a “sexually violent predator” has finished his prison sentence and is living in Longmont.

Feliberto Sanchez, 60, is living at the Longmont Community Treatment Center, 236 Main St., according to Longmont police.

In 2000, Sanchez pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping resulting in sexual assault and attempted second-degree assault, and was sentenced to 25 years in the department of corrections, court records show.

The convictions required Sanchez to register as a sexually violent predator, and state law requires law enforcement to share updates on the offenders publicly.

There are 297 registered sex offenders in Longmont, according to police, and five of those are classified as sexually violent predators.

Brooklyn Dance

