Boulder Falls Parking lot to close starting Monday as part of Colo. 119 improvements

As part of the Colo. 119 Boulder Canyon Improvements Project, the Boulder Falls parking lot, near mile point 33, will be closed for multiple days this week for paving-related work, beginning Monday.

The parking lot closure is one of four areas that will be impacted by construction this week, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Motorists were told to anticipate up to 40-minute delays through the canyon during work hours. .

According to the release, there will be road reconstruction and bridge repair between mile point 39 and mile point 40. Concrete flatwork also continues in Nederland. One traffic control signal remains in place near mile point 39 – 40.5, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Monday through Thursday, crews will utilize 10-minute traffic holds to complete the rock scaling work near mile point 39, the release said.

Monday through Friday, the release said crews will be paving throughout the top portion of the canyon.

Motorists will be guided around the single-lane closures with traffic control flaggers, the release said.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.