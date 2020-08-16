Longmont protest Saturday calls for justice for Honduran immigrant following Aug. 9 assault

As wildfires burned across the state Saturday, a light haze descended on two groups of Longmont protesters. Through the faint smoke, protesters on the west side of Main Street lifted signs to passing traffic, calling on justice for a Honduran immigrant who was attacked Aug. 9, while right-wing protesters waved American flags on the other side of the street.

The west-side rally was organized by Longmont Leads with Love, a group that has helped host several protests at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. On its Facebook page, the group said the protest was to send the message that there’s “no place for hate in Longmont.”

The west-side protest was prompted after Jorge Rodriguez, a Honduran immigrant and construction foreman, reported to police a man driving a red truck blocked him from passing as he was driving east on 18th Avenue near Garden Acres Park about 5 p.m. Aug. 9. The man then got out of the truck and assaulted Rodriguez for approximately five minutes, while also shouting “Get out of our country” during the attack, according to a translation from Rodriguez’s boss, Jackie Gonzales, who helped him report the incident to police. A GoFundMe site set up to help Rodriguez with medical costs from the assault said he needs eye surgery.

Longmont police Sgt. Billy Sawyer said Saturday a detective is continuing to investigate the case, and there have been “some conflicting witness statements.” Sawyer said a potential suspect was identified, but he wasn’t able to confirm if that suspect had been interviewed. Sawyer said the person who reportedly attacked Rodriguez faces possible charges of third-degree assault, harassment and bias, though he said the charges may change as the investigation continues.

Amy Gates, of Longmont, said she believed what happened to Rodriguez was “a hate crime.”

“Here in Longmont, we shouldn’t stand for hate and racism,” Gates said. “I want to see justice for Jorge.”

Finley Miranda, of Lafayette, held a sign that read “Make America Think Again.” She said she was also protesting Saturday to call on justice for Rodriguez.

“We feel like it’s our duty to be out here, speaking up for the voices that people don’t listen to,” Miranda said.

On the east side of Main Street, directly across from Miranda and Gates, a band of right-wing protesters gathered. Many waved American flags or flags with President Donald Trump’s name.

Both groups shared in being supported with car horn honks, as well as some hurled insults from those traveling Main Street.

Middle fingers abounded as people passed by the group of about a dozen east-side protesters. One woman, who had been protesting on the west side of the street, leaned out of her car window to shout at the east-side protesters: “I hope you get COVID!” eliciting shouts and cries from the right-wing rallyers.

Matthew Park, of Longmont, said he was there to represent “the other side of the coin,” which he described as ” the right-leaning point of view and Constitutional scholars.”

“We’re out here to have a voice,” Park said. “We’re not here to be adversarial. We’re out here to allow other people to feel like they’re out here being represented.”

Park said he did not attend the protest to take an individual stance on Rodriguez’s assault, but said that what happened to Rodriguez was wrong.

“Obviously, any kind of brutality is not to be tolerated,” Park said. “That’s why we’re out here peacefully. That’s why I’m a Second Amendment supporter for people to be able to defend themselves.”

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s assault is encouraged to call or email Longmont police Detective Nick Aiello at 303-651-8956 or Nicholas.Aiello@longmontcolorado.gov.