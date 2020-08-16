Rockies have dropped five of their last six games with loss to Rangers

These Rockies are not those Rockies.

Those Rockies opened the season 11-3 by doing most everything right — key hits at key times, solid pitching from starters and relievers with crisp fielding.

But these Rockies have lost five of their last six games after falling 6-4 to Texas on Saturday night at Coors Field. After winning their first five series of the season, they have now lost the last two.

These Rockies batted 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position Saturday night and left Trevor Story stranded after he hit a triple and a pair of doubles.

Colorado made things interesting in the ninth on Ryan McMahon’s RBI double to score Raimel Tapia, who reached on catcher’s interference by Jose Trevino. But Rafael Montero struck out Tony Wolters, got Garrett Hampson to fly out and struck out Story to end the game.

The Rangers clinched the game on Derek Dietrich’s three-run homer off reliever Carlos Estevez in the eighth. Estevez gave up four hits in the inning.

German Marquez, the Rockies’ No. 1 starter, was far from dominant and had to deal with a lot of traffic, but made pitches when he had to keeping Colorado in the game. Across six innings, the Rangers rapped out nine hits vs. Marquez but scored just three runs (two earned), going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Texas scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead, utilizing an RBI single by Shin-Soo Choo and taking advantage of a throwing error charged to third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado snared Willie Calhoun’s line drive and attempted to double-up Isiah Kiner-Falefa at first for the double play. Arenado’s throw short-hopped first baseman Daniel Murphy, who couldn’t handle the throw.

Marquez escaped major trouble in the third, fourth and sixth innings, using the double play as his escape route.

In the third, Calhoun chopped the ball to Arenado at third, who tagged out Choo in a rundown then threw out Calhoun trying to advance to second. It was your basic 5-2-5-4 double play.

In the fourth, Marquez walked two straight to open the inning but deftly fielded Dietrich’s hot smash back to the mound, turning it into a more conventional one-six-three double play to end the inning.

In the sixth, Arenado snuffed out the threat by fielding Elvis Andrus’s grounder, tagging Rougned Odor as he tried to advance to third and then fired across the diamond in time to nab Andrus at first.

Colorado actually led the game, 2-0, in the second inning on a walk by Matt Kemp, single by McMahon and a two-run double by catcher Wolters, who snapped out of a 1-for-9 funk.

The Rockies tagged on a run in the eighth when Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple to snap an 0-for-11 skid and then scored on Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

The Rangers will look to sweep the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Coors.