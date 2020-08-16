University of Colorado Boulder students begin move in Saturday with new normal in place

It’s been about five months since the majority of University of Colorado Boulder students were asked around midsemester to pack up their belongings and move out of residence halls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as classes transitioned online. On Saturday students were welcomed back for the fall 2020 semester and greeted by a new sense of normal.

Philosophy student Rachel Coppock, of Pueblo, was one of roughly 200 students to move into the university’s Bear Creek Apartments on Saturday. Coppock said she started her morning move with a coronavirus test.

“Everyone says they have to reach all the way into your brain, but it wasn’t that bad,” Coppock said.

Wearing a red wristband, which she said showed she got tested, Coppock, a junior, stood in an outdoor line between two apartment buildings that led to a check-in tent. Coppock stood among roughly a dozen other socially distanced students Saturday at the apartments at 3275 Apache Road. A sign that read, “Protect Our Herd,” was stationed nearby, reminding people to remain 6 feet apart and to wear a mask.

CU Boulder students will be moving into residence halls through Friday, with classes beginning Aug. 24.The fall semester ahead is planned to be a mix of in-person and online classes. About 1,200 students are planned for move in on Monday, according to Scott Pribble, CU spokesperson.

Throughout Saturday, mask-clad students and parents hauled suitcases, cardboard boxes and laundry baskets piled high with belongings through the apartment doors. Truckbeds and trunks were loaded with a rug, fuzzy pillows and a reclining chair as movers vied for a spot close to an entrance. In the background, the Flatirons were just visible through a haze of wildfire smoke, as the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires burned across the state.

In an effort to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, a safety guideline-heavy semester lies ahead. Melanie Marquez Parra, CU Boulder spokesperson, said in an email Friday that measures began before students arrived Saturday. According to Marquez Parra, all students had to complete a COVID-19 Student Health Expectations Course. As part of the course, they had to agree to a Promise to Protect Our Herd, which includes obeying public health orders and CU’s health and safety policy.

Students moving in Saturday first visited the Village Center Dining & Community Commons. Here students were tested or provided proof of their test results. Gloria Brisson, the university’s senior director of medical services, who was stationed inside, said students tested on site got two nasal swab tests, including “a fast-acting antigen test” and a polymerase chain reaction test, which detects the genetic information of the virus, according to a Verdict Medical Devices article.

“We will get the results from the antigen testing today, which will allow us to isolate any students whose results are positive. We will get the results from the PCR testing within 24 to 48 hours,” Brisson said in an email.

Students living off campus will not be required to get a coronavirus test before starting class, according to a letter sent to faculty Wednesday from Provost Russell Moore and Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke.

Additionally, a CU news release said that students moving in could have no more than two family members and one guest helping them to move in, and face coverings were required. Once students are in the residents halls, they are asked to complete a daily health form, which asks several common questions in an effort to determine if they have the virus.

Saphie Potts, a junior philosophy student from Evergreen, moved belongings from her car to a rolling cart. This year marked her first as a resident at the Bear Creek Apartments. Last year, she said she lived in off-campus housing. Wearing a mask Saturday, Potts said she felt like the university’s expectations were getting hard to keep up with.

“I’m a little confused on what they want from us,” Potts said. “It feels like they’re implementing things as we are moving in.”

She said, for example, that on Friday night, she got an email outlining that, in addition to the other protocols, that students could only have guests from their same building in their residences. Potts said that while she understood the measure, she felt it was a little “restrictive.” Joshua Lindenstein, a CU spokesperson, said in Aug. 7 email to the Daily Camera that guests who don’t live in residence hall buildings are permitted only in the lobby.

Across the parking lot, Aaron Buller, of Boulder, prepared to trek back up to his fifth-floor apartment Saturday as he loaded items from his car trunk into a rolling cart. Buller is a junior studying aerospace engineering. This year is his second living at the Bear Creek Apartments.

“It’s not too much different (from last year), just the fact that we had to get the test and the social distancing and the masks, of course,” Buller said. “Otherwise, it’s been fairly smooth.”

Buller said he understand why the protocols had to be put in place.

“Everybody wants to be in-person, so I think we should all do our part to make sure that we can stay in-person,” Buller said, “And some of those things, yes, they are a hassle, but this is what we have to do to try and have a seminormal experience.”

Overall, Buller said that he was “excited” for the school year ahead, even if it was going to be “a little different.” In March, CU Boulder classes were all moved online. In July, 170 professors, faculty and instructors signed a letter to express their concerns about students returning to classes in person.

As Coppock moved up in the line Saturday, she too said she was looking forward to classes starting again. While Coppock said she understands why some classes had to be remote, she said she hoped for the chance to be in class with her fellow students again.

Coppock said she has only one in-person class this semester: Latin.

“I’m more of an in-person, discussion-based student,” Coppock said. “I realized they were offering hybrid classes, which made me feel a little more comfortable.”