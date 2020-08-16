GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County reports 5 new coronavirus cases Sunday, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County on Sunday reported five new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, there have been 2,146 people who have tested positive or probable for the virus. The death toll remained at 76. Of the county’s cases, there have been 190 people who have been hospitalized and 838 people have recovered. According to Boulder County Public Health, there are 143 disease investigations in progress.

This week, the University of Colorado Boulder launched a dashboard in an effort to provide people updated information on the coronavirus on campus. The numbers, which were last updated Friday, showed that 199 students have been tested for the virus. There have been no positive cases returned so far, according to the dashboard.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 53,176 positive or probable cases statewide. Among the cases, there have been 1,896 deaths and of those 1,768 deaths are due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,735 people hospitalized and 631,008 people tested out of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population.

 

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
