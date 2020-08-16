Lafayette Chamber plans mini peach festival for September

The Lafayette annual Peach Festival might look slightly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Palisade peaches, pie and cobbler will still be available to the public.

In July, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce announced its annual peach festival would be canceled, and instead the organization would hold a mini peach festival to allow peach enthusiasts to get fresh baked goods and fruit next month.

Peach pies and cobbler will be sold through Sept. 4 for $15 for pies and $25 for cobblers. Morton’s Orchards peaches will be on sale during the festival on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The baked items will be available for pickup in the north parking lot behind Flatirons Community Church. To order pies and cobblers, visit bit.ly/3fRe2it.

Along with food, there will be a virtual craft fair where local artists, potters and crafters will sell their items and antiques. The craft fair will run through Oct. 31 and can be found at bit.ly/30C56aS.

The mini festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Good Samaritan Medical Center.