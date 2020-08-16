Some still expect eviction surge in Boulder after state moratorium on rentals expires

University of Colorado Boulder graduate student Jake Lowenstein is homeless after being evicted from university-owned housing on Tuesday.

Lowenstein, a Ph.D. student and instructor, had run-ins with CU Boulder’s Graduate Student and Family Housing in the past. He refused to pay rent for three months last winter to protest not having heat or a working garbage disposal in his home.

But he had paid his back rent and was current on his payments when the university posted an eviction notice on his door in July.

“Not in my wildest imagination did I think they would actually do it during a pandemic, but they did,” Lowenstein said.

Evictions like Lowenstein’s may become more common as landlords can resume evicting tenants under Colorado’s scaled-back eviction restrictions.

An executive order by Gov. Jared Polis prevented evictions between March 20 and June 13, when the order expired. Polis’ current executive order regarding evictions does not prevent them from happening, but instead requires landlords to provide 30 days of notice before evicting tenants and prevents landlords from charging late fees on rent.

Boulder legal nonprofit Bridge to Justice, which represents tenants in eviction proceedings, has not seen an increase in evictions since the moratorium ended, said Executive Director Bruce Wiener.

“Personally, I’m still expecting there to be a surge in evictions this fall and winter, particularly in a place like Boulder where rents remain high and there’s a steady influx of people who want to live here,” Wiener said.

It’s not clear why there hasn’t been an increase already, Wiener said. It could be because landlords are working with tenants on payment plans, or that federal coronavirus unemployment benefits were keeping people afloat. That additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits ended in July.

Being homeless during a pandemic is particularly brutal, Wiener said, because more than ever people need a safe place to shelter.

“Access to housing is central to one’s health, and having the ability to shelter at home is not possible if you don’t have stable housing,” Wiener said. “People who are homeless or facing eviction don’t have that luxury.”

Lowenstein has been couch surfing, camping and living out of his car since a Boulder County sheriff’s deputy knocked on his door Tuesday.

The deputy told him he had 15 minutes to grab his most important belongings and leave. Then, eight people moved everything out of his home and onto the back lawn over the course of 45 minutes.

CU Boulder has followed Gov. Jared Polis’ executive orders on evictions and the university is not charging late fees, said university spokesperson Scott Pribble in an email. There have not been any other evictions from Graduate Student and Family Housing in the past year, Pribble said.

Lowenstein was notified his lease would terminate in June, Pribble said, and when he did not vacate, a court date was set in July.

“In July, when he had not vacated the unit upon the end of the lease, a court date was set. He failed to appear at that hearing and the judge issued a default judgement against him,” Pribble said.

Lowenstein said he was not aware of a July hearing and has attended previous hearings when CU Boulder unsuccessfully attempted to evict him.

He is now trying to find a place to live while preparing to teach a CU Boulder course this semester.

Lowenstein is also without some of his belongings, because his bed, dresser, couch, fishing equipment and seed samples from Africa were thrown away before he could get them into a storage unit. He tried to go to the garbage processing center, but they were already gone.

Pribble said he could not confirm that information, and that Lowenstein was given 24 hours to remove his belongings.

Lowenstein said he is considering legal action, but isn’t sure if that will work.

“The thing that’s mainly surprising to me is that it’s a university doing this,” Lowenstein said. “If it was a single landlord who had an apartment complex — it would still be slumlord behavior, but more understandable than a university.”