Boulder County subtracts coronavirus cases Monday, adds one death

Boulder County on Monday recorded five less coronavirus cases than Sunday and one additional death.

The subtraction in five cases is a “reflection of ongoing quality assurance practices,” Boulder County Public Health Spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said. Through quality assurance, staff identify cases that were initially reported in Boulder County but were later determined to belong to a different county.

Similarly, Goussetis said the death reported Monday was from a person in their 70s who died in April and was initially assigned to another county, but the death was transferred to Boulder County on Monday. The person was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

With Monday’s decrease in numbers, there are 2,141 cases. To date, 190 have been hospitalized and 842 have recovered. There are 143 disease investigations in progress, and the death toll is now 77.

Data updated Monday shows that 37,657 Boulder County residents have been tested for the virus, and overall, 4.4% of tests returned positive. Within the last five days, the average percent of positive tests returned is 1.7 — the lowest the county has seen.

“This is a testament to the diligence and care that residents of Boulder County are taking to protect themselves and others,” Goussetis said. “We are incredibly grateful.”

The 5-day average of new COVID-19 cases has been dropping for 2 weeks, which is fantastic! Like any large group, the 7,500 new CU students moving to Boulder are likely to impact that. We're hopeful CU's testing and isolation plans will minimize the spread. https://t.co/Jc7cHHv0UW pic.twitter.com/C3UV987cYq — Bo Co Public Health (@bouldercohealth) August 17, 2020

The University of Colorado Boulder launched a dashboard to track testing and positive results Friday. Between Aug. 10 and Sunday, 192 tests were conducted and one person tested positive. The seven-day average of cases is .14, the dashboard shows. None of the university’s quarantine and isolation space is in use.

The cases are not broken down by student, faculty or staff, said Spokesperson Melanie Parra, but added that most tests completed will be for students.

Statewide, there have been 53,370 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,896 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,778 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,739 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 636,081 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 51

10-19: 207

20-29: 687

30-39: 266

40-49: 271

50-59: 248

60-69: 163

70-79: 130

80+: 105

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.