Boulder’s NDP LLC inks $80M Space Force cybersecurity contract

Net-centric Design Professional LLC announced it was recently awarded an $80.3 million contract to provide cybersecurity services for the U.S. Space Force.

NDP’s has been contracted “to stand up a government controlled and managed data exploitation research, development, test and evaluation capability called the Tools Applications and Processing Lab, currently under demonstration in Boulder,” according to a company news release. The firm “will also support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center co-located with the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station” located at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

“This is an exciting new approach to developing and integrating new capabilities into the hands of operators,” NDP vice president Jerry Dinges said in a prepared statement.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC