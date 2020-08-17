High of 93 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s and afternoon showers for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 64, with a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 64, with a 10% chance of showers.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 63, with a 50% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 62, with a chance of showers.