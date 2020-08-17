GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Wild Basin Road in Rocky Mountain National Park…

News
Boulder Area news

Wild Basin Road in Rocky Mountain National Park to be closed Aug. 26

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Wild Basin Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 to all users, including vehicles and pedestrians.

The road closure will begin at the Wild Basin Entrance station and extend two miles to the Wild Basin Trailhead. Rocky Mountain National Park’s road crew will be spreading gravel and grading the road to eliminate ruts and potholes and improve drainage.

Visitors should avoid the Wild Basin Road area Aug. 26. More information about Rocky Mountain National Park can be found at www.nps.gov/romo or by calling the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.

Anna Haynes

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  2. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  3. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...
  4. Longmont Apartments In A Spectacular Setting

    You’ve got to see The Shores at McIntosh Lake! These Longmont apartments in a spectacular setting are nestled among the...
  5. The Perfect Place For Personalized Massage

    Active adults and seniors can receive great benefits from therapeutic massage. And Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place...