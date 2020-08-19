As classes begin in SVVSD, parents, teachers share first-day experiences with remote learning

Lizabeth Baldivia, an eighth-grade U.S. history teacher at Soaring Heights PK-8 in Erie, decorated her class in preparation for the start of the fall 2020 school semester.

Topographical maps of the world and the U.S. covered part of a wall, visible to students who peered into the classroom from their homes on the first day of school across the St. Vrain Valley School District on Tuesday. As she took roll in the empty classroom, Baldivia asked each student to unmute themselves and to also share their favorite dessert.

The scene was among those that unfolded Tuesday, as students, parents and teachers adjusted to the start of a school year using a remote learning model that was put in place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The online classes were an alteration to initial district plans that would have seen a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. The current online model is expected through at least the end of September.

About 3,000 students are registered for the district’s LaunchED Virtual Academy, according to Kerri McDermid, district spokesperson. This year’s model includes synchronous, real-time, interactive learning, and asynchronous learning, where students will login to complete assignments that don’t involve that classroom interaction.

“It’s been incredibly different, for sure,” said Baldivia, who has been a teacher at Soaring Heights for three years, “but I think we are doing really well trying to build community with our kids. We are really trying to focus on the community and the social aspect because that’s what’s taken away with online learning.”

When the district closed schools in March because of the coronavirus, Superintendent Don Haddad said classes were switched to a remote asynchronous model.

Haddad, who has been superintendent for 13 years, spent Tuesday morning checking in on classrooms in about 10 of the district’s school.

“There’s a lot of really positive energy,” Haddad said. “I’ve talked with a number of teachers, staff and principals. The synchronous model is working a lot better than the model in the spring. The teacher can see them, and so there’s that interactive piece.”

A social media group called Neighborhood Watch Longmont showed several posts from parents expressing frustrations about not being able to get connected to the online platform. Haddad said the district hopes to use the rest of the week to help people work out technological glitches. He added that district officials want to see children back in school when it is safe and restrictions to stop the virus’ spread are manageable.

“We clearly want to return to in-person instruction as soon as we possibly can and still be able to be in compliance with (the state),” Haddad said. “Our objective, just to be clear, is we want to be in person, full in person that’s our objective.”

For some parents, the first day did pose some challenges.

Angelica Garcia, of Longmont, said things hadn’t gone as smoothly as she hoped, though, Garcia said she’s optimistic that early glitches will be resolved as the semester continues.

Garcia has five children: two who are attending Hygiene Elementary and one who is a freshman at Longmont High School. Her other children are not yet in school.

“It’s been hectic,” Garcia said. “Trying to keep my almost-2-year-old away from the other children so that they can have a peaceful session with their classes is kind of hard.”

Throughout the day, Garcia said she bounced from child to child, helping them to overcome login or technology issues. With a need to be home to help her children, Garcia said she’s considering quitting her part-time cleaning job or searching for a job that offers evening hours.

In Lyons, Julie Vasquez, a parent and sixth-grade language arts teacher at Lyons Middle/Senior High School, said her children were at first disappointed that classes would be remote, but that they understood why.

“I think we’re lucky to be in the St. Vrain Valley School District, where we have all this technology, which made it easy for us to connect with students,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez’s daughter, Ava, a sixth-grader at Lyons Middle/High School, said Tuesday was “fun,” but didn’t compare to past first days of school.

“I would rather be there in person, so I can see all my friends in person,” Ava said. “And we can learn in person.”

Ken Rowe, of Longmont, said his 13-year-old son, Brendan Rowe, started his freshman year at Longmont High School. He said online learning made his son feel less stressed about attending a brand-new school.

Rowe, a small business owner in the construction trade, said he checked in on his son after a work appointment and found Brendan attending to his class work. While Rowe said he believes remote learning poses a challenge to parents who may have to choose between work and their child’s education, he said he believes the model may have some benefits.

“I have faith that we will get over this pandemic in the not-so-distant future,” Rowe said in an email. “But during that time, I see an opportunity for the school systems to work more on education, less on politics, lighten the budget by reducing hours or even a few jobs at the administration level, and because the buildings will be largely uninhabited, a lot less on maintenance costs.”

Haddad said the district is partnered with county and state health officials to monitor the coronavirus. At the end of September, Haddad said the district plans to evaluate the situation to let parents know whether the district will continue with a remote model or switch to a “more of in-person model.”

“I’m truly extremely proud of our teachers, staff, students and parents and community,” Haddad said. “The ability to move systems and do this in this manner requires everyone to work together.”