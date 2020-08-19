Boulder County records 12 cases, one COVID-19 death Tuesday; CU Boulder tallies six cases

The University of Colorado Boulder tallied five more coronavirus cases Tuesday — the second move-in day — as Boulder County recorded 12 cases and one death.

CU Boulder’s six positive cases came from from 588 tests conducted between Aug. 11 and Monday, the university’s dashboard shows. CU Boulder spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra said that although the cases are not broken down by student, faculty or staff, most tests will be for students.

The dashboard shows 2% of the university’s quarantine and isolation space is in use. Students were required to get a coronavirus test within five days of moving in, and can only move in with a negative result. Students who did not get a test before moving in will be tested by CU Boulder Medical Services.

In a news release issued Friday, Associate Vice Chancellor for Integrity, Safety and Compliance said the testing is expected to lead to an increase in positive tests recorded on campus.

“This safety measure will allow the campus to better identify and isolate students who could have unknowingly spread the virus if they had not been tested.”

The 12 cases reported in Boulder County bring the total to 2,153 cases. There have been 191 hospitalizations and 858 have recovered from the virus, and there are 146 disease investigations in progress.

The person who died is in their 70s and was a resident of a long-term care facility in Boulder County, said Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis. There have been 78 deaths to date.

Goussetis said 297 Boulder County residents associated with long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus, and 59 of those have died.

The five-day average of new daily cases Tuesday is 6.4. One week ago, the five-day average was 14.8.

Statewide, there have been 53,631 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,899 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,788 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,781 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 640,250 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 51

10-19: 210

20-29: 689

30-39: 268

40-49: 271

50-59: 251

60-69: 163

70-79: 132

80+: 105

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.