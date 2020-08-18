Boulder County Sheriff’s Office searching for arson suspect

Investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man possibly connected to two small early Tuesday morning grass fires.

Deputies responded to Arapahoe Avenue and Valtec Lane east of Boulder at 2:15 a.m. today for a welfare check for a man lying on the sidewalk, according to a release. When a deputy approached the man, he fled on foot.

While in the area, deputies smelled smoke and spotted a saw a small fire, about 20 feet in diameter. Shortly after responding and putting out the first fire, first responders saw another small fire, approximately 10 feet in diameter, in the grass about 75 yards to the west near Legion Park. Firefighters were able to also put out that fire, according to the release.

While responding to the second fire, a deputy saw a suspect matching the description of the man in the original call run across Arapahoe Avenue south into a field. Deputies searched the area but did not locate the man.

The cause of both fires is still being investigated.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Boulder Emergency Squad, Louisville Fire Department, and Rocky Mountain Fire all responded to the call.